    Almost all Iranian officials safe, says Araghchi

    Region
    • 28 February, 2026
    • 18:26
    Almost all Iranian officials safe, says Araghchi

    Almost all Iranian officials are alive and unharmed, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told NBC, according to Report.

    "Perhaps we have lost one or two commanders, but this is not a major issue," he said.

