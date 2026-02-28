Almost all Iranian officials safe, says Araghchi
- 28 February, 2026
- 18:26
Almost all Iranian officials are alive and unharmed, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told NBC, according to Report.
"Perhaps we have lost one or two commanders, but this is not a major issue," he said.
