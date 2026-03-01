Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Attacks on Tehran kill supreme leader's daughter-in-law, son-in-law — mayor's office

    Other countries
    • 01 March, 2026
    • 00:23
    Attacks on Tehran kill supreme leader's daughter-in-law, son-in-law — mayor's office

    The son-in-law of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, as well as his daughter-in-law, were killed in missile strikes on the capital of the Islamic Republic, according to a spokesperson for the Tehran mayor's office, Report informs.

    The strike killed Zohra Haddad-Adel, the wife of Seyed Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of Iran's Supreme Leader.

    Furthermore, the strikes killed Mojtaba Misbah Yazdi, the husband of Iranian Supreme Leader's daughter, Khoda Khamenei.

    Iranian strikes victims Khamenei
    Tehrana endirilən zərbələrdə Xameneinin kürəkəni və gəlini həlak olub
    В мэрии Тегерана заявили о гибели зятя и невестки верховного лидера Ирана

    Latest News

    00:44
    Photo

    Italian citizen, 12 Azerbaijanis evacuated from Iran through Astara checkpoint

    Region
    00:23

    Attacks on Tehran kill supreme leader's daughter-in-law, son-in-law — mayor's office

    Other countries
    23:29
    Photo

    Measures taken at Astara border crossing amid evacuation of Azerbaijani citizens from Iran

    Domestic policy
    22:15
    Photo

    Azerbaijan becomes key aviation hub amid escalating tensions in region

    Infrastructure
    21:56

    Over 200 killed, more than 700 injured in strikes on Iran — Red Crescent

    Region
    21:07

    Azerbaijan calls on parties involved to return to negotiation table

    Foreign policy
    20:37

    IAEA says no changes in Iran's radiological situation

    Other countries
    20:34

    White House faces risk of air defense shortage at US bases in Middle East

    Other countries
    20:31

    Death toll in Iranian school strike nears 160 — Foreign Ministry

    Region
    All News Feed