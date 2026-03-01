Attacks on Tehran kill supreme leader's daughter-in-law, son-in-law — mayor's office
Other countries
- 01 March, 2026
- 00:23
The son-in-law of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, as well as his daughter-in-law, were killed in missile strikes on the capital of the Islamic Republic, according to a spokesperson for the Tehran mayor's office, Report informs.
The strike killed Zohra Haddad-Adel, the wife of Seyed Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of Iran's Supreme Leader.
Furthermore, the strikes killed Mojtaba Misbah Yazdi, the husband of Iranian Supreme Leader's daughter, Khoda Khamenei.
