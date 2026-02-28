Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Reuters: Iran defense minister, Guards commander killed in Israeli attacks

    Other countries
    • 28 February, 2026
    • 18:07
    Reuters: Iran defense minister, Guards commander killed in Israeli attacks

    Iran's Defense Minister Amir Nasirzadeh and Revolutionary Guards commander Mohammed Pakpour are believed to have been killed in Israeli attacks, two sources familiar with Israel's military operations and one regional source said, Report informs via Reuters.

    KİV: İranın müdafiə naziri və SEPAH komandirinin İsrailin hücumunda həlak olduğu ehtimal edilir
    СМИ: Министр обороны Ирана и командующий КСИР могли погибнуть при израильском авиадударе

    Latest News

    19:07

    UN secretary-general condemns military escalation in Middle East

    Other countries
    18:26

    Almost all Iranian officials safe, says Araghchi

    Region
    18:17

    Türkiye urges US, Israel and Iran to halt attacks

    Region
    18:07

    Reuters: Iran defense minister, Guards commander killed in Israeli attacks

    Other countries
    18:04

    Death toll in Iranian girls' school rises above 60 following airstrikes – UPDATED

    Region
    17:56

    Several companies suspend fuel shipments through Strait of Hormuz amid regional tensions

    Region
    17:48

    Türkiye denies supporting strikes on Iran

    Region
    17:37

    Peskov: Putin holds Security Council meeting over Iran situation

    Region
    17:35

    Türkiye's FM holds phone calls with regional counterparts

    Region
    All News Feed