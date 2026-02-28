Reuters: Iran defense minister, Guards commander killed in Israeli attacks
- 28 February, 2026
- 18:07
Iran's Defense Minister Amir Nasirzadeh and Revolutionary Guards commander Mohammed Pakpour are believed to have been killed in Israeli attacks, two sources familiar with Israel's military operations and one regional source said, Report informs via Reuters.
