Iranian and Russian foreign ministers hold phone talks amid Israeli-US strikes

A phone conversation took place between Foreign Minister of Iran Abbas Araghchi and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

According to Report, citing the Russian Foreign Ministry, the call was held at the initiative of the Iranian side.

During the talks, the Iranian minister informed his counterpart about measures taken by the country's leadership in response to strikes by the United States and Israel. He also announced his intention to urgently request a meeting of the UN Security Council.

Lavrov condemned the US and Israeli attacks on Iran, stressing that they contradict the principles and norms of international law and fail to take into account their serious consequences for regional and global stability and security.

He noted that Russia stands ready, including within the UN Security Council, to assist in seeking a peaceful resolution based on international law, mutual respect and a balance of interests.