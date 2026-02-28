Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Iranian and Russian foreign ministers hold phone talks amid Israeli-US strikes

    Region
    • 28 February, 2026
    • 17:16
    Iranian and Russian foreign ministers hold phone talks amid Israeli-US strikes

    A phone conversation took place between Foreign Minister of Iran Abbas Araghchi and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

    According to Report, citing the Russian Foreign Ministry, the call was held at the initiative of the Iranian side.

    During the talks, the Iranian minister informed his counterpart about measures taken by the country's leadership in response to strikes by the United States and Israel. He also announced his intention to urgently request a meeting of the UN Security Council.

    Lavrov condemned the US and Israeli attacks on Iran, stressing that they contradict the principles and norms of international law and fail to take into account their serious consequences for regional and global stability and security.

    He noted that Russia stands ready, including within the UN Security Council, to assist in seeking a peaceful resolution based on international law, mutual respect and a balance of interests.

    Abbas Araghchi Sergey Lavrov Russia Iran Airstrikes on Iran
    Əraqçi Lavrova İranın ABŞ və İsrailə qarşı cavab tədbirləri barədə məlumat verib
    Арагчи рассказал Лаврову об ответных действиях Ирана против США и Израиля

    Latest News

    17:37

    Peskov: Putin holds Security Council meeting over Iran situation

    Region
    17:35

    Türkiye's FM holds phone calls with regional counterparts

    Region
    17:32

    Four killed in Syria after debris from Iranian missile strikes residential building

    Other countries
    17:16

    Iranian and Russian foreign ministers hold phone talks amid Israeli-US strikes

    Region
    17:15

    Macron calls for UN Security Council meeting on Iran conflict

    Other countries
    17:12

    Araghchi: War on Iran illegitimate

    Region
    16:57

    UN urges all parties in Middle East conflict to exercise restraint

    Other countries
    16:43

    Oman says negotiations undermined, calls for restraint as conflict escalates

    Region
    16:42

    IRGC says US radar system in Qatar destroyed – UPDATED

    Region
    All News Feed