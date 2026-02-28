Russian state corporation Rosatom has evacuated 94 people from Iran who were involved in work at the Bushehr nuclear power plant.

According to Report, citing Russian media, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said the company is closely monitoring the situation in Iran.

"Rosatom maintains continuous oversight of the situation in Iran. To date, children of all employees both at the Bushehr plant and in the capital, surplus personnel, and those wishing to leave the country - a total of 94 people - have been evacuated," the statement said.