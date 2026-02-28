Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Rosatom evacuates over 90 personnel from Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant

    Region
    • 28 February, 2026
    • 16:07
    Rosatom evacuates over 90 personnel from Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant

    Russian state corporation Rosatom has evacuated 94 people from Iran who were involved in work at the Bushehr nuclear power plant.

    According to Report, citing Russian media, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said the company is closely monitoring the situation in Iran.

    "Rosatom maintains continuous oversight of the situation in Iran. To date, children of all employees both at the Bushehr plant and in the capital, surplus personnel, and those wishing to leave the country - a total of 94 people - have been evacuated," the statement said.

    Rosatom Airstrikes on Iran
    "Rosatom" İrandakı AES-in işinə aidiyyəti olan 90-dan çox şəxsi təxliyə edib
    Лихачев: "Росатом" эвакуировал свыше 90 человек, причастных к работе АЭС в Иране

    Latest News

    16:11

    Kazakhstan bans flights over parts of Middle East

    Other countries
    16:07

    Rosatom evacuates over 90 personnel from Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant

    Region
    16:00

    Indonesia says President Prabowo ready to facilitate US-Iran dialogue

    Other countries
    15:58

    Axios: US and Israel divided targets in strikes on Iran

    Other countries
    15:55

    Airstrikes on girls' school in Iran kill 40 – UPDATED

    Region
    15:49

    Iran fires nearly 35 ballistic missiles at Israel – UPDATED

    Other countries
    15:41

    Riyadh pledges steadfast support for neighbouring states after Iranian attacks

    Other countries
    15:37

    AZAL confirms flights to Nakhchivan operating as scheduled

    Infrastructure
    15:32

    Israel urges citizens abroad to exercise caution

    Other countries
    All News Feed