Araghchi: War on Iran illegitimate
Region
- 28 February, 2026
- 17:12
Netanyahu and Trump's war on Iran is wholly unprovoked, illegal, and illegitimate, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a post on X, according to Report.
"Our Powerful Armed Forces are prepared for this day and will teach the aggressors the lesson they deserve," he said.
