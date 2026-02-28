Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Araghchi: War on Iran illegitimate

    • 28 February, 2026
    Araghchi: War on Iran illegitimate

    Netanyahu and Trump's war on Iran is wholly unprovoked, illegal, and illegitimate, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a post on X, according to Report.

    "Our Powerful Armed Forces are prepared for this day and will teach the aggressors the lesson they deserve," he said.

    Abbas Araghchi Iran Donald Trump Benjamin Netanyahu
