UN urges all parties in Middle East conflict to exercise restraint

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, condemned Saturday"s strikes in the Middle East and called on all parties to "exercise restraint" and return to negotiations.

According to Report, he condemned both the Israeli and US military strikes on Iranian territory and the subsequent Iranian retaliatory actions.

"As in any armed conflict, it is ultimately civilians who pay the highest price," Türk said.

He added that missiles and bombs are not a means to resolve disputes and only lead to "death, destruction, and human suffering."

"To prevent these terrible consequences for civilians, I urge restraint and strongly call on all parties to act prudently, de-escalate, and return to the negotiating table, where just a few hours ago active diplomatic efforts were underway," he said.