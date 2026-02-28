Russia condemns US and Israeli strikes on Iran

The Russian Foreign Ministry has condemned the US and Israeli strikes on Iran, calling for an immediate return to political and diplomatic channels.

According to Report, the ministry said that "Washington and Tel Aviv have once again embarked on a dangerous adventure that is rapidly bringing the region closer to a humanitarian, economic, and potentially radiological catastrophe."

Russia urged the use of political and diplomatic measures to resolve the situation in the Middle East.

"We demand that the situation be immediately steered back to political and diplomatic resolution. Russia remains ready to assist in finding peaceful solutions based on international law, mutual respect, and a balance of interests," the statement added.