EU calls for restraint amid escalating situation in Iran

Ensuring nuclear security and preventing any actions that could lead to further escalation or undermine the global non-proliferation regime is critically important, as noted in the joint declaration by European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on the situation in Iran.

According to Report, Von der Leyen and Costa noted that the events in Iran are causing serious concern and emphasized that they are maintaining close contact with partners in the region.

"We reaffirm our commitment to regional security and stability. In coordination with EU member states, all necessary measures will be taken to ensure that European Union citizens in the Middle East can rely on comprehensive support," the statement said.

The parties also called on all involved actors to exercise maximum restraint, protect civilians, and strictly adhere to international law.