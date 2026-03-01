IRGC strikes up to 30 US, Israeli targets in sixth wave of attacks

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has carried out a sixth wave of attacks against dozens of US and Israeli targets in the region.

According to Report, citing the IRGC's Public Relations Department, missiles and drones were used during the strikes.

The statement noted that among the targets hit were 27 US bases in the region, Israel's Tel Nof airbase - which serves as the general headquarters of the Israeli Army - and a major defense industry complex in Tel Aviv.

The IRGC had earlier announced its strongest military operation to date in response to the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. His death was confirmed by state media on Sunday morning.