    Ali Larijani: Iran soon to elect new supreme leader

    Region
    • 01 March, 2026
    • 10:40
    Ali Larijani: Iran soon to elect new supreme leader

    A temporary Leadership Council will soon be formed in Iran, and a new supreme leader will be elected, said Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran's National Security Council, Report informs via Mehr news agency.

    Larijani explained: "In accordance with the Constitution, a leadership council has been established to carry out the duties of the Supreme Leader until a successor is chosen."

    Earlier, the IRNA agency reported that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, along with Judiciary Chief, and a member of the Guardian Council would temporarily lead the republic following the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

    Khamenei was killed as a result of US and Israeli attacks. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran, striking cities with air raids. In response, Iran fired rockets into Israeli territory and attacked Gulf countries hosting US military bases. Due to the situation in the Middle East, some regional states temporarily closed their airspace.

    Əli Laricani: Tezliklə İrana yeni rəhbər seçiləcək
    В Иране создан руководящий совет после гибели Хаменеи

