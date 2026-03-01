Only Iranian, Chinese navies allowed in Strait of Hormuz
Region
- 01 March, 2026
- 17:29
Only Iranian and Chinese naval forces are being permitted to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, Report informs, citing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Telegram channel.
The latest footage of ship positions around the strait shows that most vessels are anchored on both sides, unwilling to risk passage.
It was also noted that US ships have been banned from entering the Persian Gulf.
