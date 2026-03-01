Hundreds of ships drop anchor in Middle East Gulf as US war on Iran escalates
Other countries
- 01 March, 2026
- 17:23
At least 150 tankers including crude and liquefied natural gas vessels dropped anchor in open Gulf waters beyond the Strait of Hormuz and dozens more were stationary on the other side of the chokepoint, shipping data showed on Sunday, after US and Israeli strikes on Iran plunged the region into a new war, Report informs via Reuters.
The tankers were clustered in open waters off the coasts of major Gulf oil producers including Iraq and Saudi Arabia as well as LNG giant Qatar, according to Reuters estimates based on ship-tracking data from the MarineTraffic platform.
