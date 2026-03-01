President Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to his Iranian counterpart

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian, Report informs via AZERTAC.

"Dear Mr. President,

The news of the tragic death of Ayatollah Seyid Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, has deeply saddened us.

In connection with this heavy loss, we extend our deepest condolences to you, to the family of the deceased, and to the friendly Iranian people, and wish you patience and fortitude.

Ayatollah Seyid Ali Khamenei was a figure who played a vital role in the life of the Iranian state and society over many years and held a special place in his country's political and religious life. His death is a great loss for Iran.

On this difficult day, we wish peace, stability, and security to the friendly and brotherly Iranian people.

May Allah have mercy on him!" reads the letter.