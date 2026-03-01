Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Vucic: Serbian diplomats to be evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan

    The Serbian Embassy in Tehran was not the direct target of the strike, but the building was damaged by falling debris, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said, Report informs.

    "One of the strikes targeted the Basij air base. Debris damaged our embassy. Regarding our people in Iran, our personnel will be evacuated today in the direction of Azerbaijan," the Serbian leader noted, specifying that the Serbian ambassador would temporarily travel to Azerbaijan but would then return to Tehran.

    Vucic added that the largest number of Serbian citizens in the region are in the UAE, noting that they will be evacuated at the earliest opportunity.

    Vuçiç: Serbiya diplomatları İrandan Azərbaycana təxliyə olunacaq
    Вучич: Сербские дипломаты будут эвакуированы из Ирана в Азербайджан

