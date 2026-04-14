Nakhchivan average monthly wage rises to 803 manats
Finance
- 14 April, 2026
- 20:32
The average monthly nominal salary in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic stood at 803 manats (≈$472) in January–February 2026, the region's Cabinet of Ministers said, Report informs.
That was 3.7% higher than in the same period a year earlier, according to the cabinet.
The average monthly nominal salary of employees across Azerbaijan rose by 5.3% year on year to 1,099 manats (≈$646) over the two-month period.
Wages were higher in sectors such as mining, financial and insurance activities, information and communications, professional, scientific and technical activities, as well as transport and storage, the cabinet said.
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