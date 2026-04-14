Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Nakhchivan average monthly wage rises to 803 manats

    Finance
    • 14 April, 2026
    • 20:32
    Nakhchivan average monthly wage rises to 803 manats

    The average monthly nominal salary in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic stood at 803 manats (≈$472) in January–February 2026, the region's Cabinet of Ministers said, Report informs.

    That was 3.7% higher than in the same period a year earlier, according to the cabinet.

    The average monthly nominal salary of employees across Azerbaijan rose by 5.3% year on year to 1,099 manats (≈$646) over the two-month period.

    Wages were higher in sectors such as mining, financial and insurance activities, information and communications, professional, scientific and technical activities, as well as transport and storage, the cabinet said.

    average monthly nominal salary Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic
    Naxçıvanda orta aylıq nominal əməkhaqqı 4 %-ə yaxın artıb

    Latest News

    12:36

    Latvian president to visit Azerbaijan on April 22

    Foreign policy
    12:31

    Anglo Asian Mining boosts copper production in Azerbaijan nearly sevenfold in 1Q2026

    Industry
    12:22
    Photo

    Azerbaijan joins creation of Galaxy Orientis investment platform

    Finance
    12:01

    Armands Krauze: Latvia ready to assist in restoration of forests in Karabakh - INTERVIEW

    Foreign policy
    12:00
    Photo

    Solo exhibition titled "The Image Imprinted in Memory" opens at National Carpet Museum

    Cultural policy
    11:51

    Ramin Mammadov: Gaps in religious sphere fuel radical ideologies

    Religion
    11:43

    Gunduz Ismayilov: Azerbaijan expects positive outcomes in state–religion regulation

    Religion
    11:30
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Aghdam hosts conference on state–religion relations

    Domestic policy
    11:19

    Shusha to host 9th Azerbaijan–Latvia intergovernmental commission meeting

    Business
    All News Feed