Azerbaijan mobile service revenue rises 6% in 1Q26
ICT
- 14 April, 2026
- 20:07
Revenue from mobile telecommunications services in Azerbaijan totaled 303.4 million manats ($178.5 million) in January–March 2026, Report informs, citing the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan.
That was 6% higher than in the same period of 2025, according to the committee.
Revenue from the services reached 98.1 million manats ($57.7 million) in March alone, up 7.1% year on year.
The committee said revenue from mobile telecommunications services totaled 1.291 billion manats ($759.4 million) in 2025, up 4.5% compared with 2024.
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