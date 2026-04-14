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    Azerbaijan mobile service revenue rises 6% in 1Q26

    ICT
    • 14 April, 2026
    • 20:07
    Azerbaijan mobile service revenue rises 6% in 1Q26

    Revenue from mobile telecommunications services in Azerbaijan totaled 303.4 million manats ($178.5 million) in January–March 2026, Report informs, citing the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan.

    That was 6% higher than in the same period of 2025, according to the committee.

    Revenue from the services reached 98.1 million manats ($57.7 million) in March alone, up 7.1% year on year.

    The committee said revenue from mobile telecommunications services totaled 1.291 billion manats ($759.4 million) in 2025, up 4.5% compared with 2024.

    Azerbaijan's economy telecommunications sector
    Azərbaycanın mobil rabitə gəlirləri martda 7 %-dən çox artıb

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