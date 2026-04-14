Azerbaijan mobile service revenue rises 6% in 1Q26

Revenue from mobile telecommunications services in Azerbaijan totaled 303.4 million manats ($178.5 million) in January–March 2026, Report informs, citing the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan.

That was 6% higher than in the same period of 2025, according to the committee.

Revenue from the services reached 98.1 million manats ($57.7 million) in March alone, up 7.1% year on year.

The committee said revenue from mobile telecommunications services totaled 1.291 billion manats ($759.4 million) in 2025, up 4.5% compared with 2024.