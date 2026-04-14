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    Azerbaijan's MEDIA agency meets Mongolian delegation

    Media
    • 14 April, 2026
    • 19:56
    Azerbaijan's MEDIA agency meets Mongolian delegation

    A meeting was held at the Media Development Agency (MEDIA) of Azerbaijan with media representatives from Mongolia, the agency said.

    MEDIA Deputy Executive Director Natiq Mammadli briefed the Mongolian delegation on the agency's main areas of activity, ongoing projects and priorities.

    He said efforts to support the professional development of journalists, improve media literacy and foster a media environment aligned with modern challenges were important.

    The Mongolian delegation said expanding exchanges of experience between media outlets, promoting partnerships and implementing joint media projects were essential, adding that mutual visits, meetings and media tours would contribute to developing cooperation.

    The sides also exchanged views on strengthening information exchange and other issues of mutual interest, the agency said.

    Azerbaijan's MEDIA agency meets Mongolian delegation
    Azerbaijan's MEDIA agency meets Mongolian delegation

    media outlets Media Development Agency of Azerbaijan Mongolia
    Photo
    MEDİA-da Monqolustan nümayəndə heyəti ilə görüş keçirilib

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