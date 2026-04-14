Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone call with Péter Magyar, leader of the Tisza party and winner of Hungary's parliamentary elections, to discuss bilateral ties and current international issues, the Turkish presidency said, Report informs.

The leaders reviewed prospects for developing cooperation and exchanged views on the regional and global agenda, according to the statement.

Erdoğan congratulated Magyar on his election victory and expressed confidence that cooperation would deepen both bilaterally and on international platforms.

He also said Ankara was keen to develop its strategic partnership with Budapest and highlighted the importance of alliance within NATO in ensuring regional and global stability.