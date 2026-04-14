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    Erdoğan holds call with Hungary's election winner Magyar

    Other countries
    • 14 April, 2026
    • 20:35
    Erdoğan holds call with Hungary's election winner Magyar

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone call with Péter Magyar, leader of the Tisza party and winner of Hungary's parliamentary elections, to discuss bilateral ties and current international issues, the Turkish presidency said, Report informs.

    The leaders reviewed prospects for developing cooperation and exchanged views on the regional and global agenda, according to the statement.

    Erdoğan congratulated Magyar on his election victory and expressed confidence that cooperation would deepen both bilaterally and on international platforms.

    He also said Ankara was keen to develop its strategic partnership with Budapest and highlighted the importance of alliance within NATO in ensuring regional and global stability.

    Péter Magyar Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hungary
    Ərdoğan Madyarı seçkilərdəki qələbəsi münasibətilə təbrik edib
    Эрдоган поздравил Мадьяра с победой на выборах

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