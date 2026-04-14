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    ICAO backs green certification for Alat airport project

    ICT
    • 14 April, 2026
    • 20:47
    ICAO backs green certification for Alat airport project

    Morocco hosted the opening ceremony of the 5th ICAO Global Implementation Support Symposium 2026, Report informs.

    Azerbaijan is represented at the event, themed "Regional Solutions, Global Benefits", by a delegation led by Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Samir Mammadov.

    The event serves as a platform for achieving ICAO's long-term strategic goals, overcoming common implementation challenges, and promoting sustainable aviation.

    As part of the symposium, a ministerial roundtable was held with the participation of representatives from more than 40 countries.

    Additionally, an agreement was signed regarding ICAO's support for the Alat Airport Authority for the green certification of the "Silk Way Cargo Village" and the Airport project located in the Alat Free Economic Zone. Furthermore, during the high-level meeting, member state representatives adopted the "Call to Action" document, urging efforts toward the continuous and sustainable development of aviation.

    ICAO Alat Free Economic Zone
    Photo
    Azərbaycan və ICAO aviasiya layihələrinin "yaşıl inkişaf"ı üzrə razılaşma imzalayıb
    Photo
    Азербайджан и ICAO подписали соглашение по "зеленому развитию" авиационных проектов

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