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    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Senior Azerbaijani wrestlers aim for 'medal rush' in European Championships 2026

    Individual sports
    • 14 April, 2026
    • 20:12
    Senior Azerbaijani wrestlers aim for 'medal rush' in European Championships 2026

    Azerbaijani fighters will fight for wrestling glory at the Senior European Championships 2026 set to take place in Tirana, Albania, Report informs.

    Azerbaijan is sending 10 Greco-Roman, 5 female and 10 freestyle wrestlers to compete at the tournament, which will run on April 20-26.

    Azerbaijani athletes wrestling
    Güləş üzrə Avropa çempionatına qatılacaq Azərbaycan millilərinin heyəti müəyyənləşib

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