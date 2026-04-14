Senior Azerbaijani wrestlers aim for 'medal rush' in European Championships 2026
Individual sports
- 14 April, 2026
- 20:12
Azerbaijani fighters will fight for wrestling glory at the Senior European Championships 2026 set to take place in Tirana, Albania, Report informs.
Azerbaijan is sending 10 Greco-Roman, 5 female and 10 freestyle wrestlers to compete at the tournament, which will run on April 20-26.
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