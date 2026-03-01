Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Pezeshkian: Iran won't retreat despite US, Israeli attacks

    01 March, 2026
    Iran doesn't intend to deviate from its chosen course, despite attacks from the US and Israel, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian wrote on X, Report informs.

    The Iranian president emphasized that the assassination of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei will long remain in the memory of the Iranian people.

    Pezeşkian: Hücumlara baxmayaraq, müstəqillik yolunda möhkəm dayanırıq
    Пезешкиан: Иран не отступит, несмотря на атаки США и Израиля

