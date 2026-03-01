Pezeshkian: Iran won't retreat despite US, Israeli attacks
01 March, 2026
- 17:43
Iran doesn't intend to deviate from its chosen course, despite attacks from the US and Israel, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian wrote on X, Report informs.
The Iranian president emphasized that the assassination of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei will long remain in the memory of the Iranian people.
