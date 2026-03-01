Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Region
    • 01 March, 2026
    • 20:33
    US leader explains reason for attack on Iran: 'They would have nuclear warhead in 2 weeks'

    US President Donald Trump claimed that the joint US–Israeli strikes on Iran was prompted by the imminent risk of Iran developing nuclear weapons, Report informs.

    "If we hadn't done this, they would have had a nuclear warhead within two weeks. After that, none of this would have been possible," Trump told Fox News while commenting on the operation against Iran.

    Trump Airstrikes on Iran
    ABŞ lideri İrana hücumun səbəbini açıqlayıb: İki həftəyə nüvə başlığına sahib olacaqdılar
    Трамп о причинах удара по Ирану: Через две недели они могли бы получить ядерную боеголовку

