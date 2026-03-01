Trump threatens strong force if Iran continues to retaliate
- 01 March, 2026
- 16:44
US President Donald Trump has warned Iran against retaliatory strikes, saying in a social media post that they would be met with strong force from the US if they continue to do so, Report informs via CNN.
"Iran just stated that they are going to hit very hard today, harder than they have ever hit before," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social on Sunday.
"THEY BETTER NOT DO THAT, HOWEVER, BECAUSE IF THEY DO, WE WILL HIT THEM WITH A FORCE THAT HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE!" he added.
