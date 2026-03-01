Commander-in-Chief: Iran's Armed Forces strengthening country's defenses
Region
- 01 March, 2026
- 17:37
Iranian Army Commander-in-Chief Lieutenant General Amir Hatami has announced that the country's defenses will be strengthened, Report informs referring to an interview the Iranian general gave with SNN TV.
He noted that the Iranian Armed Forces have destroyed major US bases in the region.
"This task was carried out in accordance with a pre-prepared and well-practiced plan," Hatami said.
He added that the US and Israel planned to provoke unrest among the population of the Islamic Republic.
Latest News
18:11
IRGC attacks USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier with ballistic missilesRegion
18:08
Iran's ex-President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad killed in US and Israeli airstrikesRegion
18:04
Larijani: Iran has no intention to attack regional countriesRegion
17:58
Russian Embassy expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan for its assistance in evacuating citizensRegion
17:54
Iran's wrestling team camp hit by strikesRegion
17:51
Airstrikes in Iran kill 12 servicemenRegion
17:50
IDF dropped 1,200 bombs on Iranian targets since start of warOther countries
17:43
Pezeshkian: Iran won't retreat despite US, Israeli attacksRegion
17:37