Iranian Army Commander-in-Chief Lieutenant General Amir Hatami has announced that the country's defenses will be strengthened, Report informs referring to an interview the Iranian general gave with SNN TV.

He noted that the Iranian Armed Forces have destroyed major US bases in the region.

"This task was carried out in accordance with a pre-prepared and well-practiced plan," Hatami said.

He added that the US and Israel planned to provoke unrest among the population of the Islamic Republic.