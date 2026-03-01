IRGC starting next phases of Operation True Promise 4

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has launched the seventh and eighth phases of Operation True Promise-4 in response to Israeli and US aggression, Report informs referring to Iran's TV.

    SEPAH: "Gerçək vəd" əməliyyatının növbəti dalğası başlayıb
    КСИР приступает к следующим этапам операции "Правдивое обещание-4"

