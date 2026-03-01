IRGC starting next phases of Operation True Promise 4
Region
- 01 March, 2026
- 17:14
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has launched the seventh and eighth phases of Operation True Promise-4 in response to Israeli and US aggression, Report informs referring to Iran's TV.
Latest News
18:11
IRGC attacks USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier with ballistic missilesRegion
18:08
Iran's ex-President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad killed in US and Israeli airstrikesRegion
18:04
Larijani: Iran has no intention to attack regional countriesRegion
17:58
Russian Embassy expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan for its assistance in evacuating citizensRegion
17:54
Iran's wrestling team camp hit by strikesRegion
17:51
Airstrikes in Iran kill 12 servicemenRegion
17:50
IDF dropped 1,200 bombs on Iranian targets since start of warOther countries
17:43
Pezeshkian: Iran won't retreat despite US, Israeli attacksRegion
17:37