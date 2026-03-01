Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Kazakhstan urges its citizens to leave Iran via Azerbaijan

    01 March, 2026
    Kazakhstan citizens are advised to contact diplomatic missions to explore options for leaving Iran through its land borders with Azerbaijan, Report informs, citing Kazakhstan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

    The citizens are also encouraged to consider alternative routes through Armenia, Türkiye, and Turkmenistan, given the closure of Iran's airspace and the temporary suspension of flights.

    The ministry strongly recommends that Kazakhstani nationals maximize personal safety measures, avoid crowded places and public events, limit non-essential travel, follow official updates regularly, keep identification documents on hand, and remain prepared for possible emergencies.

    On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran, striking cities with air raids. In response, Iran fired rockets into Israeli territory and attacked Gulf countries hosting US military bases. Due to the situation in the Middle East, some regional states temporarily closed their airspace.

    Qazaxıstan vətəndaşlarını İranı Azərbaycan vasitəsilə tərk etməyə çağırıb
    Казахстан рекомендовал своим гражданам покинуть Иран через Азербайджан

