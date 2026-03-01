Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Iran declares 40-day mourning after Khamenei's death

    Region
    • 01 March, 2026
    • 09:38
    Iran declares 40-day mourning after Khamenei's death

    The Iranian government has declared 40 days of nationwide mourning following the death of the country's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, Report informs, citing Iran's state television.

    It was also noted that seven consecutive days will also be designated as non-working days across the country.

    Earlier, Iran's state media confirmed the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

    Iran national mourning Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei Airstrikes on Iran
    İranda Xameneinin ölümü ilə bağlı qırx günlük milli matəm elan olunub
    В Иране объявлен 40-дневный траур в связи с гибелью Хаменеи

    Latest News

    10:26

    Senior Iranian intelligence official killed in airstrike

    Region
    10:07

    IRGC strikes up to 30 US, Israeli targets in sixth wave of attacks

    Other countries
    10:02

    Tokayev sends solidarity letters to Gulf leaders amid crisis

    Region
    09:58

    Kazakhstan urges its citizens to leave Iran via Azerbaijan

    Region
    09:38

    Iran declares 40-day mourning after Khamenei's death

    Region
    09:26

    Iran names leaders to govern the country after Khamenei's death

    Region
    09:16

    IRIB: IRGC Chief Commander Pakpour killed

    Region
    09:03

    Iran confirms death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei - OFFICIAL

    Region
    00:44
    Photo

    Italian citizen, 12 Azerbaijanis evacuated from Iran through Astara checkpoint

    Region
    All News Feed