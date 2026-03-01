Iran declares 40-day mourning after Khamenei's death
- 01 March, 2026
- 09:38
The Iranian government has declared 40 days of nationwide mourning following the death of the country's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, Report informs, citing Iran's state television.
It was also noted that seven consecutive days will also be designated as non-working days across the country.
Earlier, Iran's state media confirmed the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
