Names of senior officials killed in Iran revealed

The names of senior officials killed in Iran as a result of US and Israeli attacks have been released, Report informs via Tasnim news agency.

The list includes Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, IRGC Commander Major General Mohammad Pakpour, senior adviser to the Supreme Leader Ali Shamkhani, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, and Defense Minister Amir Nasirzadeh.

It was noted that the names of other deceased officials will be announced later.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran, striking cities with air raids. In response, Iran fired rockets into Israeli territory and attacked Gulf countries hosting US military bases. Due to the situation in the Middle East, some regional states temporarily closed their airspace.