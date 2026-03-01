Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    MFA: No Uzbek citizens injured in Iran strikes

    Other countries
    • 01 March, 2026
    • 11:02
    MFA: No Uzbek citizens injured in Iran strikes

    No Uzbek citizens were injured in the recent strikes on Tehran and other Iranian cities, Report informs, referring to the Uzbekistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

    "There are no Uzbek citizens among those injured in Iran. The Embassy of Uzbekistan in Iran states that 81 Uzbek nationals are currently in Iran," the ministry's press service said.

    The embassy clarified that among them are eight diplomatic staff, nine students studying in Qom, 55 permanent residents, and nine individuals on private visits.

    The press service emphasized that the embassy is maintaining constant contact with compatriots.

    Uzbekistan Iran
    Özbəkistan XİN: İranda xəsarət alanlar arasında respublika vətəndaşı yoxdur
    МИД Узбекистана: cреди пострадавших в Иране нет граждан республики

    Latest News

    11:41

    Names of senior officials killed in Iran revealed

    Region
    11:13
    Photo

    30 Azerbaijanis, 1 Italian citizen evacuated from Iran

    Region
    11:02

    MFA: No Uzbek citizens injured in Iran strikes

    Other countries
    10:40

    Ali Larijani: Iran soon to elect new supreme leader

    Region
    10:26

    Senior Iranian intelligence official killed in airstrike

    Region
    10:07

    IRGC strikes up to 30 US, Israeli targets in sixth wave of attacks

    Other countries
    10:02

    Tokayev sends solidarity letters to Gulf leaders amid crisis

    Region
    09:58

    Kazakhstan urges its citizens to leave Iran via Azerbaijan

    Region
    09:38

    Iran declares 40-day mourning after Khamenei's death

    Region
    All News Feed