MFA: No Uzbek citizens injured in Iran strikes

No Uzbek citizens were injured in the recent strikes on Tehran and other Iranian cities, Report informs, referring to the Uzbekistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

"There are no Uzbek citizens among those injured in Iran. The Embassy of Uzbekistan in Iran states that 81 Uzbek nationals are currently in Iran," the ministry's press service said.

The embassy clarified that among them are eight diplomatic staff, nine students studying in Qom, 55 permanent residents, and nine individuals on private visits.

The press service emphasized that the embassy is maintaining constant contact with compatriots.