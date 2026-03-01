MFA: No Uzbek citizens injured in Iran strikes
Other countries
- 01 March, 2026
- 11:02
No Uzbek citizens were injured in the recent strikes on Tehran and other Iranian cities, Report informs, referring to the Uzbekistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).
"There are no Uzbek citizens among those injured in Iran. The Embassy of Uzbekistan in Iran states that 81 Uzbek nationals are currently in Iran," the ministry's press service said.
The embassy clarified that among them are eight diplomatic staff, nine students studying in Qom, 55 permanent residents, and nine individuals on private visits.
The press service emphasized that the embassy is maintaining constant contact with compatriots.
Latest News
11:41
Names of senior officials killed in Iran revealedRegion
11:13
Photo
30 Azerbaijanis, 1 Italian citizen evacuated from IranRegion
11:02
MFA: No Uzbek citizens injured in Iran strikesOther countries
10:40
Ali Larijani: Iran soon to elect new supreme leaderRegion
10:26
Senior Iranian intelligence official killed in airstrikeRegion
10:07
IRGC strikes up to 30 US, Israeli targets in sixth wave of attacksOther countries
10:02
Tokayev sends solidarity letters to Gulf leaders amid crisisRegion
09:58
Kazakhstan urges its citizens to leave Iran via AzerbaijanRegion
09:38