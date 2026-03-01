Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Azerbaijan, Spain discuss importance of maintaining regional stability

    Foreign policy
    • 01 March, 2026
    • 20:01
    Azerbaijan, Spain discuss importance of maintaining regional stability

    Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of the Kingdom of Spain, José Manuel Albares Bueno.

    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Report that the sides exchanged views during the phone call on the tense security situation and military escalation in the Middle East.

    They emphasized the importance of maintaining stability in the region and highlighted the role of diplomatic channels and political dialogue in preventing further escalation of tensions.

    In the current circumstances, the parties also exchanged views on ensuring the safety of foreign citizens in the escalation zone, as well as on possible cooperation regarding the evacuation of Spanish citizens from Iran through the territory of Azerbaijan, should the need arise.

    Jeyhun Bayramov José Manuel Albares Bueno AzerbaijaniMFA Spain
    Azərbaycan və İspaniyanın baş diplomatları regionda sabitliyin qorunmasının vacibliyini vurğulayıblar
    Главы МИД Азербайджана и Испании подчеркнули важность сохранения стабильности в регионе

    Latest News

    20:59

    Death toll from school strike in Iran rises to 165

    Region
    20:50

    Trump: Iran's new leaders seek talks with US

    Region
    20:33

    US leader explains reason for attack on Iran: 'They would have nuclear warhead in 2 weeks'

    Region
    20:15

    Azerbaijan, Canada discuss evacuation of citizens from Iran amid rising tensions

    Foreign policy
    20:13

    Trump: 48 Iranian 'leaders' killed in US attack on Iran, operation is 'ahead of schedule'

    Region
    20:10

    Azerbaijan, Iraq discuss escalation in Middle East

    Foreign policy
    20:06

    IRGC attacks additional military sites in UAE

    Region
    20:01

    Azerbaijan, Spain discuss importance of maintaining regional stability

    Foreign policy
    19:54

    US official confirms B-2s conducted recent strikes on Iran

    Region
    All News Feed