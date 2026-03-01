Azerbaijan, Spain discuss importance of maintaining regional stability

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of the Kingdom of Spain, José Manuel Albares Bueno.

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Report that the sides exchanged views during the phone call on the tense security situation and military escalation in the Middle East.

They emphasized the importance of maintaining stability in the region and highlighted the role of diplomatic channels and political dialogue in preventing further escalation of tensions.

In the current circumstances, the parties also exchanged views on ensuring the safety of foreign citizens in the escalation zone, as well as on possible cooperation regarding the evacuation of Spanish citizens from Iran through the territory of Azerbaijan, should the need arise.