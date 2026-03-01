Azerbaijan, Canada discuss evacuation of citizens from Iran amid rising tensions

Azerbaijan"s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a phone call with Canada"s Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand to discuss the escalating security situation in the region, according to Azerbaijan"s Foreign Ministry.

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry told Report that during the conversation, the sides expressed deep concern over the ongoing military escalation and the growing security risks.

They stressed the importance of preventing further deterioration of the situation, intensifying diplomatic efforts and adhering to the norms and principles of international law.

Anand thanked the Azerbaijani side for facilitating the transit of Canadian citizens through Azerbaijan during last June"s military escalation in Iran, noting that the prompt and humanitarian support provided at the time had been highly appreciated.

In light of the current situation, the ministers also exchanged views on the potential use of Azerbaijan"s border in the event that an evacuation of Canadian citizens from Iran becomes necessary.