    IRGC attacks additional military sites in UAE

    Region
    • 01 March, 2026
    • 20:06
    IRGC attacks additional military sites in UAE

    Two Iranian drones struck a warehouse at the As-Salam naval base in Abu Dhabi, setting two containers on fire, the UAE Ministry of Defense said. The incident caused a blaze on the base"s premises. No casualties were reported.

    According to Report, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs also said the IRGC carried out a drone attack on the French naval base Camp de la Paix in Abu Dhabi. There were no injuries in that attack.

    Earlier, an explosion was reported in the Port Zayed area of Abu Dhabi, where a fire broke out at the port. Powerful explosions were also heard near the Khalidiya Palace Rayhaan hotel and in the Downtown area of the city, according to eyewitnesses.

