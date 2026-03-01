Trump: 48 Iranian 'leaders' killed in US attack on Iran, operation is 'ahead of schedule'
Region
- 01 March, 2026
- 20:13
US President Donald Trump says 48 Iranian leaders have been killed in the ongoing US-Israeli strikes on the country, Report informs via The Times of Israel.
"Nobody can believe the success we're having, 48 leaders are gone in one shot. And it's moving along rapidly," Trump was quoted as saying in an interview with Fox News.
In a separate interview with CNBC, he says the US operation in Iran is "ahead of schedule."
