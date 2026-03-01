Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Trump: 48 Iranian 'leaders' killed in US attack on Iran, operation is 'ahead of schedule'

    Region
    • 01 March, 2026
    • 20:13
    Trump: 48 Iranian 'leaders' killed in US attack on Iran, operation is 'ahead of schedule'

    US President Donald Trump says 48 Iranian leaders have been killed in the ongoing US-Israeli strikes on the country, Report informs via The Times of Israel.

    "Nobody can believe the success we're having, 48 leaders are gone in one shot. And it's moving along rapidly," Trump was quoted as saying in an interview with Fox News.

    In a separate interview with CNBC, he says the US operation in Iran is "ahead of schedule."

    Trump military operations Airstrikes on Iran United States
    Tramp: ABŞ-ın İrandakı əməliyyatı qrafiki qabaqlayır
    Трамп: Операция США в Иране идет с опережением графика

    Latest News

    20:59

    Death toll from school strike in Iran rises to 165

    Region
    20:50

    Trump: Iran's new leaders seek talks with US

    Region
    20:33

    US leader explains reason for attack on Iran: 'They would have nuclear warhead in 2 weeks'

    Region
    20:15

    Azerbaijan, Canada discuss evacuation of citizens from Iran amid rising tensions

    Foreign policy
    20:13

    Trump: 48 Iranian 'leaders' killed in US attack on Iran, operation is 'ahead of schedule'

    Region
    20:10

    Azerbaijan, Iraq discuss escalation in Middle East

    Foreign policy
    20:06

    IRGC attacks additional military sites in UAE

    Region
    20:01

    Azerbaijan, Spain discuss importance of maintaining regional stability

    Foreign policy
    19:54

    US official confirms B-2s conducted recent strikes on Iran

    Region
    All News Feed