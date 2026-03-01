Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    US official confirms B-2s conducted recent strikes on Iran

    • 01 March, 2026
    • 19:54
    A US defense official confirms to Fox News that the American military used B-2 stealth bombers in recent strikes on Iran, Report informs via The Times of Israel.

    According to the official, four B-2 bombers flew round-trip from the US and "dropped dozens of 2-000-lb bombs on underground ballistic missile sites in Iran."

    The Fox News report comes after analysts monitoring open-source flight tracking data revealed that B-2 bombers had been used in recent strikes on Iran.

    ABŞ İrana qarşı əməliyyatda dörd "B-2"dən istifadə edib
    США использовали четыре бомбардировщика B-2 в операции против Ирана

