US official confirms B-2s conducted recent strikes on Iran

A US defense official confirms to Fox News that the American military used B-2 stealth bombers in recent strikes on Iran, Report informs via The Times of Israel.

According to the official, four B-2 bombers flew round-trip from the US and "dropped dozens of 2-000-lb bombs on underground ballistic missile sites in Iran."

The Fox News report comes after analysts monitoring open-source flight tracking data revealed that B-2 bombers had been used in recent strikes on Iran.