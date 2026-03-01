Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Azerbaijan, Iraq discuss escalation in Middle East

    Azerbaijan"s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a phone call with Iraq"s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein on Sunday to discuss the escalating situation in the Middle East.

    According to Report, during the conversation, the two ministers exchanged views on the ongoing military escalation and heightened security tensions in the region.

    They stressed the need for all parties to exercise restraint, refrain from actions that could further inflame tensions and prioritize diplomatic channels to resolve existing disagreements.

    The ministers also highlighted the importance of coordinated efforts by the international community, underscoring that the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure must remain a top priority.

    Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed during the call.

    Azərbaycanın xarici işlər naziri İraqın Baş nazirinin müavini ilə danışıb
    Джейхун Байрамов обсудил с вице-премьером Ирака эскалацию на Ближнем Востоке

