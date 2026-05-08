French court bans anti-fascist marches in Paris

The Paris Administrative Court has upheld a ban on a far-right demonstration by the May 9 Committee and a planned anti-fascist counter-protest scheduled to take place in the French capital.

According to Report, citing French media, Paris police had earlier refused authorization for both rallies. Authorities justified the decision by pointing to a "tense and highly polarized political context" as well as the risk of potential unrest and "violent acts" during or after the events.

The prefecture also referenced the February death in Lyon of radical far-right activist Quentin Deranc and noted that several Nazi salutes were recorded during the 2025 march organized by the May 9 Committee.

The group holds annual demonstrations in memory of far-right activist Sébastien Deyzieu, who died in 1994 after falling from a rooftop while attempting to flee police in Paris.

Last year, a neo-Nazi march was authorized, while anti-fascist groups were denied permission. Around 1,000 far-right activists, many masked and displaying banned Nazi symbols in France, reportedly took part in the Paris march.