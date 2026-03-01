Tokayev sends solidarity letters to Gulf leaders amid crisis

Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent letters to the leaders of the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait.

According to Report, citing presidential press secretary Aibek Smadiyarov, the letters expressed sincere support and solidarity with the peoples of these countries during difficult times.

Tokayev strongly condemned all military actions aimed at undermining the sovereignty and security of states considered friends and brothers to Kazakhstan.

The letters emphasized that Kazakhstan consistently advocates resolving international problems and armed conflicts exclusively through diplomatic means.

The head of state also declared Kazakhstan's readiness to provide any possible assistance to the brotherly Arab nations and expressed hope for continued close contact with their leadership.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran, striking cities with air raids. In response, Iran fired rockets into Israeli territory and attacked Gulf countries hosting US military bases. Due to the situation in the Middle East, some regional states temporarily closed their airspace.