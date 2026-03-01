Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Tokayev sends solidarity letters to Gulf leaders amid crisis

    Region
    • 01 March, 2026
    • 10:02
    Tokayev sends solidarity letters to Gulf leaders amid crisis

    Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent letters to the leaders of the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait.

    According to Report, citing presidential press secretary Aibek Smadiyarov, the letters expressed sincere support and solidarity with the peoples of these countries during difficult times.

    Tokayev strongly condemned all military actions aimed at undermining the sovereignty and security of states considered friends and brothers to Kazakhstan.

    The letters emphasized that Kazakhstan consistently advocates resolving international problems and armed conflicts exclusively through diplomatic means.

    The head of state also declared Kazakhstan's readiness to provide any possible assistance to the brotherly Arab nations and expressed hope for continued close contact with their leadership.

    On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran, striking cities with air raids. In response, Iran fired rockets into Israeli territory and attacked Gulf countries hosting US military bases. Due to the situation in the Middle East, some regional states temporarily closed their airspace.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev solidarity Kazakhstan
    Tokayev bir sıra Fars körfəzi ölkələrinin liderlərinə həmrəylik məktubları göndərib
    Токаев направил послания солидарности лидерам ряда стран Персидского залива

    Latest News

    10:26

    Senior Iranian intelligence official killed in airstrike

    Region
    10:07

    IRGC strikes up to 30 US, Israeli targets in sixth wave of attacks

    Other countries
    10:02

    Tokayev sends solidarity letters to Gulf leaders amid crisis

    Region
    09:58

    Kazakhstan urges its citizens to leave Iran via Azerbaijan

    Region
    09:38

    Iran declares 40-day mourning after Khamenei's death

    Region
    09:26

    Iran names leaders to govern the country after Khamenei's death

    Region
    09:16

    IRIB: IRGC Chief Commander Pakpour killed

    Region
    09:03

    Iran confirms death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei - OFFICIAL

    Region
    00:44
    Photo

    Italian citizen, 12 Azerbaijanis evacuated from Iran through Astara checkpoint

    Region
    All News Feed