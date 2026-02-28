AZAL confirms flights to Nakhchivan operating as scheduled
Infrastructure
- 28 February, 2026
- 15:37
Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) has confirmed that flights to Nakhchivan are operating as planned.
AZAL told Report that the airline said it continues to closely monitor developments in the Middle East and is taking all necessary measures to ensure passenger safety.
"Passengers will be promptly informed of any changes," the statement added.
For further information, passengers can contact AZAL via email at [email protected].
Earlier, the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency (AYNA) reported that bus services between Baku and Nakhchivan, which pass through Iranian territory, have been temporarily suspended today.
