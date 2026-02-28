AZAL flight returns to Baku due to closure of Israeli airspace

Azerbaijan Airlines' flight J2-021 from Baku to Tel Aviv returned to Baku due to the closure of Israeli airspace, AZAL told Report.

The aircraft safely landed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport at 12:24.

AZAL continues to closely monitor the situation in the Middle East and is taking all necessary measures to ensure flight safety. Passengers will be promptly informed of any changes to the flight schedule.

For additional information, passengers can contact the airline via email at [email protected].