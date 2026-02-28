Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Trump calls on Iranian military to lay down arms

    • 28 February, 2026
    • 12:23
    US President Donald Trump has called on Iranian military personnel to surrender their weapons.

    According to Report, the statement was made in Trump's announcement earlier today.

    In a video posted on Truth Social, Trump has told the Revolutionary Guards to lay down their arms, saying: "You will be treated fairly with total immunity or you will face certain death."

    He also stated that he expects a change of power in Iran.

