Trump calls on Iranian military to lay down arms
- 28 February, 2026
- 12:23
US President Donald Trump has called on Iranian military personnel to surrender their weapons.
According to Report, the statement was made in Trump's announcement earlier today.
In a video posted on Truth Social, Trump has told the Revolutionary Guards to lay down their arms, saying: "You will be treated fairly with total immunity or you will face certain death."
He also stated that he expects a change of power in Iran.
