Heydar Aliyev International Airport accommodates two international flights as an alternate airport

Due to restrictions imposed within the regional airspace, the captains of Flydubai aircraft operating the Kazan–Dubai and Moscow–Dubai routes requested permission to land at Heydar Aliyev International Airport as an alternate airport, the airport's press servie told Report.

The Kazan–Dubai flight landed safely at 11:25 local time, followed by the Moscow–Dubai flight at 11:43 local time.

In both cases, the safety of passengers and crew members was fully ensured. The landing procedures and subsequent operational processes were carried out in strict compliance with applicable international civil aviation standards and safety requirements.

"The operational infrastructure of Heydar Aliyev International Airport is fully prepared to accommodate alternate and transit flights and continues to effectively perform its role as a reliable alternate airport within the regional air transport system," said the statement.