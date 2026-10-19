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    TURKPA women parliamentarians discuss cultural diplomacy in Bishkek

    Foreign policy
    • 19 October, 2026
    • 23:27
    TURKPA women parliamentarians discuss cultural diplomacy in Bishkek

    The 5th Meeting of the Women Parliamentarians Group was held in Bishkek as part of the 15th Plenary Session of TURKPA, focusing on "Women and Cultural Diplomacy: Strengthening Unity through Language and Shared Traditions."

    According to Report, citing TURKPA, the meeting was chaired by Ayjan Temerbaeva, head of the Group and member of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    The event brought together women parliamentarians from member states, providing a platform for dialogue and exchange of views on the meeting's main theme.

    Speeches were delivered by MPs Tamam Jafarova of Azerbaijan, Ayjan Temerbaeva of Kazakhstan, Medina Kairy lbekova of Kyrgyzstan and Zeynep Yildiz of Türkiye, as well as Bektur Bazakechov, Acting Deputy Secretary General of TURKPA.

    The discussions focused on the role of women in promoting cultural diplomacy, preserving shared cultural heritage, and strengthening unity among TURKPA member states through language and traditions.

    Participants also exchanged views on developing intercultural dialogue, promoting linguistic diversity, and supporting women's active participation in cultural exchange and public diplomacy.

    The Group adopted the relevant report and recommendation decisions and decided to hold its 6th meeting in the Republic of Türkiye as part of TURKPA's 16th Plenary Session.

    The next meeting will be held under the theme "Women's Leadership in the Digital Era: Empowering Women in Politics, the Economy and Society."

    The meeting was coordinated by Aynura Abutalibova, Executive Secretary of the Women Parliamentarians Group and committee secretary.

    TURKPA women parliamentarians discuss cultural diplomacy in Bishkek
    TURKPA women parliamentarians discuss cultural diplomacy in Bishkek
    TURKPA women parliamentarians discuss cultural diplomacy in Bishkek

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