BIG criticizes France over police violence, Guadeloupe curfew
- 19 October, 2026
- 23:41
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The Baku Initiative Group (BIG) has condemned what it described as the brutal beating of a young Kanak by French police in Paris and criticized the introduction of a night curfew for minors in Guadeloupe.
In a post on X, the group said the French government was increasingly targeting fundamental rights as it struggled to maintain control in the capital and its overseas territories.
BIG cited the alleged police beating of a young Kanak in central Paris and the sudden introduction of a nighttime curfew for minors in Guadeloupe as examples of what it called excessive restrictions.
The group argued that measures introduced under the stated objective of maintaining public safety were, in terms of their necessity, duration and scope, incompatible with the fundamental right to peaceful assembly.
According to BIG, instead of pursuing dialogue, the French authorities were seeking to silence people through restrictions and fear.
The group also accused France of undermining the democratic values it claims to uphold and said the developments reflected a broader deterioration of fundamental freedoms.
The brutal French police beating of a young Kanaky in Paris. The French government is openly targeting fundamental rights as it loses control both in the capital and its overseas colonies. The brutal police beating of a young Kanaky in the heart of Paris and the sudden imposition of a night curfew on minors in Guadeloupe are stark proof of this reality. These extreme actions taken under the pretext of maintaining public safety in their necessity, duration, and scope are completely incompatible with the fundamental right to peaceful assembly. Instead of establishing dialogue, France aims to silence its people through restrictions and fear. Paris is suffocating freedom, while the world watches the absolute failure of its self-proclaimed democratic values. #France #Kanaky #Guadeloupe #HumanRights #PoliceViolence #FreedomOfAssembly #RightToProtest #Colonialism #StateRepression #CivilLiberties #Democracy #StopPoliceBrutality #OverseasTerritories #Decolonization #EndColonialism— Baku Initiative Group (@bakuinitiative) October 19, 2026