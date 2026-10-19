BIG criticizes France over police violence, Guadeloupe curfew

The Baku Initiative Group (BIG) has condemned what it described as the brutal beating of a young Kanak by French police in Paris and criticized the introduction of a night curfew for minors in Guadeloupe.

In a post on X, the group said the French government was increasingly targeting fundamental rights as it struggled to maintain control in the capital and its overseas territories.

BIG cited the alleged police beating of a young Kanak in central Paris and the sudden introduction of a nighttime curfew for minors in Guadeloupe as examples of what it called excessive restrictions.

The group argued that measures introduced under the stated objective of maintaining public safety were, in terms of their necessity, duration and scope, incompatible with the fundamental right to peaceful assembly.

According to BIG, instead of pursuing dialogue, the French authorities were seeking to silence people through restrictions and fear.

The group also accused France of undermining the democratic values it claims to uphold and said the developments reflected a broader deterioration of fundamental freedoms.