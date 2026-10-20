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    UN briefed on atrocities committed by former occupation regime in Karabakh

    Foreign policy
    • 20 October, 2026
    • 00:02
    UN briefed on atrocities committed by former occupation regime in Karabakh

    Azerbaijan has reaffirmed its firm commitment to the fundamental principles and rules of international humanitarian law, the country's Permanent Representative to the UN Tofig Musayev said.

    According to a post by Azerbaijan's Permanent Mission to the United Nations on X, Musayev made the remarks at the UN General Assembly Sixth Committee during discussions under agenda item 81, concerning the status of the Additional Protocols to the 1949 Geneva Conventions and the protection of victims of armed conflicts.

    Musayev drew attention to continued deaths and injuries among civilians in Azerbaijan caused by landmines and other explosive remnants of war.

    He also raised the fate of thousands of Azerbaijanis who remain missing in connection with the former conflict.

    The Azerbaijani diplomat informed the Committee about the prosecution and conviction of military commanders and leaders of the former occupation regime for offenses committed during the conflict, saying most of those offenses constituted serious crimes under international law.

    Musayev said calls for their release were unfounded and contrary to international law.

    He stressed that because such crimes constitute attacks on universal values, no state should claim the right to absolve their perpetrators or disregard the legal consequences of their actions.

    The ambassador called on the international community to remain steadfast in opposing impunity and supporting victims, survivors and their families.

    Musayev also emphasized that peace and accountability are not competing objectives, saying justice helps establish the truth, preserve the historical record, counter denial and revisionism, and provide a foundation for genuine reconciliation.

    Azerbaijan's Permanent Mission to the UN Tofig Musayev Karabakh
    BMT-də keçmiş işğalçı rejimin Qarabağda törətdiyi vəhşiliklər barədə məlumat verilib
    В ООН рассказали о зверствах, совершенных бывшим оккупационным режимом в Карабахе
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