Azerbaijan"s imports of Georgian-made goods rise 5.3%

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Azerbaijan imported $141.215 million worth of locally produced goods from Georgia in January-September this year, up 5.3% from the same period of 2025.

According to Report, citing the National Statistics Office of Georgia, shipments to Azerbaijan accounted for 3.8% of Georgia's exports of domestically produced goods.

During the reporting period, Georgia exported a total of $3.757 billion worth of locally produced goods, an increase of 60.3% year-on-year.

Georgia's main export markets for domestically produced goods were China - $566.837 million, up 2.9-fold; Russia - $523.214 million, up 2.7%; Türkiye - $323.079 million, up 53.1%; Bulgaria - $188.944 million, down 1.2%; and Armenia - $161.526 million, up 18.1%.