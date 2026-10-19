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    Azerbaijan"s imports of Georgian-made goods rise 5.3%

    Business
    • 19 October, 2026
    • 23:14
    Azerbaijans imports of Georgian-made goods rise 5.3%

    Azerbaijan imported $141.215 million worth of locally produced goods from Georgia in January-September this year, up 5.3% from the same period of 2025.

    According to Report, citing the National Statistics Office of Georgia, shipments to Azerbaijan accounted for 3.8% of Georgia's exports of domestically produced goods.

    During the reporting period, Georgia exported a total of $3.757 billion worth of locally produced goods, an increase of 60.3% year-on-year.

    Georgia's main export markets for domestically produced goods were China - $566.837 million, up 2.9-fold; Russia - $523.214 million, up 2.7%; Türkiye - $323.079 million, up 53.1%; Bulgaria - $188.944 million, down 1.2%; and Armenia - $161.526 million, up 18.1%.

    exports Georgia Foreign Trade Turnover
    Azərbaycan Gürcüstandan yerli istehsal mallarının idxalını 5 %-dən çox artırıb
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