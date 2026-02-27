Anna Hakobyan announces separation from PM Pashinyan
Region
- 27 February, 2026
- 09:40
Anna Hakobyan, the wife of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, has announced that she has ended her relationship with her husband, according to Armenian media.
Hakobyan said that earlier information circulating on social media about the end of a civil marriage referred specifically to the conclusion of their life together.
She noted that she will move into a rented apartment, as the home she purchased is still under construction. Regarding living expenses, Hakobyan stated that she currently has 5 million drams (approximately $13,300) in her account.
Hakobyan also stated that she intends to continue her work at the My Step foundation.
