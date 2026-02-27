Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    • 27 February, 2026
    • 16:25
    Azerbaijan plans to launch Electronic Participation portal

    Azerbaijan plans to launch the Electronic Participation portal by the end of 2026, as reflected in the Action Plan for Accelerating Digital Development for 2026–2028, approved today by President Ilham Aliyev.

    The document also provides for the start of measures aimed at improving the country's ranking in the e-Government Development Index during the reporting period.

    Financing for the measures outlined in the Action Plan will be provided from the state budget as well as other sources in accordance with the law.

    Azərbaycanda bu il "Elektron iştirakçılıq" portalı istismara veriləcək
    В Азербайджане планируется запуск портала "Электронное участие"

