    Transition of government agencies to Government Cloud to be completed by end of 2027

    ICT
    • 27 February, 2026
    • 15:56
    Transition of government agencies to Government Cloud to be completed by end of 2027

    Azerbaijan plans to fully transfer its government information resources and systems to the Government Cloud by December 2027.

    According to Report, the timeline is set out in the Action Plan for Accelerating Digital Development for 2026–2028, approved today by President Ilham Aliyev.

    The document provides for the transfer of 100% of the government's IT infrastructure to management under the Government Cloud. This measure is expected to reduce operational costs and ensure a high level of cybersecurity.

    Financing for the measures included in the Action Plan will come from the state budget as well as other sources provided for by law.

    Azərbaycanda "Hökumət buludu"na keçid gələn ilin dekabr ayında başa çatacaq
    Переход госорганов в "Правительственное облако" завершится к концу 2027г

