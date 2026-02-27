At least 12 Pakistani soldiers killed in cross-border clashes with Afghanistan
At least 12 Pakistani soldiers have been killed in recent cross-border clashes with Afghanistan, a spokesperson for the Pakistani military said at a press conference, Report informs via Al Jazeera.
The spokesperson added that 27 soldiers were injured.
In addition, strikes were carried out on military targets at 22 locations in Afghanistan, with at least 83 posts destroyed.
Earlier, Information Minister of the Islamic Republic Attaullah Tarar reported that at least 133 Afghan military personnel were killed and more than 200 injured as a result of the border conflict with Pakistan.
